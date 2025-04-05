Z-Work Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
Z-Work Acquisition Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.
About Z-Work Acquisition
Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
