CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.32. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.46.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 9.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPS Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.