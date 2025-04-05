VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Trading Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$8.01. Approximately 133,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 54,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on FORA shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VerticalScope

VerticalScope Stock Down 6.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.06. The company has a market cap of C$126.20 million, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00. Also, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$35,501.40. Insiders sold 25,550 shares of company stock worth $295,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About VerticalScope

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.