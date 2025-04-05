CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €0.34 ($0.37) and last traded at €0.34 ($0.37). 24,240 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.34 ($0.38).

CORESTATE Capital Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €0.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.03.

CORESTATE Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Featured Articles

