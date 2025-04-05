Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Stock Price Down 19.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report) traded down 19.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90. 4,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 5,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Stock Down 19.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78.

About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna

(Get Free Report)

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides various banking products and services in Poland and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Retail, Corporate and Investment, and Transfer center and other segments. It offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, investment funds, electronic and mobile banking services, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.