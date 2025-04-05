Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Still a Buy?

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 45,866 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 21,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Planet Green Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Green

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Green in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Green during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Green during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Green in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef and mutton products; manufactures and sells ethanol fuel and fuel additives, including alcohol based clean fuel, liquid wax, arene, and biomass fuel; and produces formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, and methylal products, as well as vehicles gasoline and diesel products.

