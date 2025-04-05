Islay Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 65,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 72,579 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 66,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Shares of FLTB stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

