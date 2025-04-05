Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $134.26 and last traded at $134.76, with a volume of 114253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.42.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.41. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.