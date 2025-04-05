Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $478,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.31 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

