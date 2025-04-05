Bryce Point Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,450 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $48.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.