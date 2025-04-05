Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes $419,000 Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,021,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,993,000 after buying an additional 843,996 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,727,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,491,000 after acquiring an additional 903,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,315,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 268,378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,939 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,717,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $69,484.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,003.17. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 29,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $591,758.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,778.62. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,860 shares of company stock valued at $909,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.58. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DNLI. Bank of America reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Denali Therapeutics

About Denali Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.