Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0755 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NAD opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $12.47.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

