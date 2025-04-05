Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,592 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.35 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.