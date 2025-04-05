Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Position Boosted by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the quarter. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.2% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLIP opened at $100.15 on Friday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.29.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.