Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,676 shares of company stock valued at $273,515,672 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $855.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $970.24 and a 200 day moving average of $874.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.74.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.