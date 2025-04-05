Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. First County Bank CT raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

