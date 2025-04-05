Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,526 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

