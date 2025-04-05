Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

PDO stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

