Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 34,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 14,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

