Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 10,659 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CGI were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CGI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 10,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB opened at $96.51 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.75 and a 12 month high of $122.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day moving average of $110.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.1039 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

