WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.49. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.
WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a market cap of $10.67 million, a PE ratio of 304.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49.
About WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund
The WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (PLAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Growth Leaders index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted portfolio of global large- and mid-cap companies selected by compounded annual revenue growth. PLAT was launched on May 22, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.
