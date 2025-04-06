Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,333,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 93,505 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 145,743 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,527,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after purchasing an additional 716,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 915,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.