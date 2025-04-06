Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 961.7% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 33.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,466,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 20.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.67.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $497.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.52 and a fifty-two week high of $715.99.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

