Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XRMI) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XRMI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRMI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XRMI opened at $17.92 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11.

The Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (XRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Risk Managed Income index. The fund tracks an index that holds S&P 500 stocks combined with an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

