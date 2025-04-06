1,569 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.85.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $68.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average is $82.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.30 and a 1-year high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.52%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

