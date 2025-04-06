Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 630,000 shares trading hands.

Abcourt Mines Trading Down 9.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$39.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Abcourt Mines

In other news, Director Francois Joseph Pierre Marie Mestrallet bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. 46.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

