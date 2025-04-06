Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.67 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 162.50 ($2.10). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 168.50 ($2.17), with a volume of 212,403 shares changing hands.

Harworth Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £554.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 171.59.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Harworth Group had a net margin of 52.25% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harworth Group plc will post 15.3212521 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harworth Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £10,727 ($13,832.37). Also, insider Lynda Shillaw purchased 17,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £30,086.34 ($38,796.05). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,783 shares of company stock worth $4,111,273. Corporate insiders own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

Featured Stories

