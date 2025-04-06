Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.12 and traded as low as $30.50. Teck Resources shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 200 shares.

Teck Resources Stock Down 24.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.