Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.91 and traded as low as C$0.73. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 504,861 shares changing hands.

Freegold Ventures Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$244.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.99 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.91.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the process of acquiring, exploring and developing precious and base metal properties. The company’s projects include Golden Summit and the Shorty Creek in Alaska.

