Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 809.67 ($10.44) and traded as low as GBX 743.20 ($9.58). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 764.31 ($9.86), with a volume of 2,050,397 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 746 ($9.62) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 881 ($11.36) to GBX 946 ($12.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 864.25 ($11.14).

Auto Trader Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The company has a market capitalization of £6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 770.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 809.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Insider Activity at Auto Trader Group

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Nathan Coe sold 2,083,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.98), for a total value of £8,041,352.72 ($10,369,249.16). 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Auto Trader Group

About Auto Trader

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

Featured Stories

