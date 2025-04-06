Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.48. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 800 shares.

Pharma-Bio Serv Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.35. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Dividend

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Pharma-Bio Serv’s payout ratio is presently -375.00%.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

