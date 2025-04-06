Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and traded as high as $11.98. Atlantia shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 49,800 shares trading hands.
Atlantia Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91.
About Atlantia
Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.
