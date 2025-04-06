XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.51 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 806,858 shares.

XLMedia Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity at XLMedia

In related news, insider Cédric Boireau sold 38,928,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15), for a total transaction of £4,671,473.28 ($6,023,821.12). 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia is a leading global digital media company that creates compelling content for highly engaged audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers.

The Group manages a portfolio of premium brands with a primary emphasis on Sports and Gaming in regulated markets. XLMedia brands are designed to reach passionate people with the right content at the right time.

