Promising 5G Stocks To Watch Now – April 6th

QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, Super Micro Computer, Cadence Design Systems, and Fortinet are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, production, and deployment of technology and infrastructure needed for fifth-generation wireless networks. These companies may manufacture telecommunications equipment, develop semiconductor components, or provide software and services that enable the faster, more reliable connectivity promised by 5G technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM traded down $11.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,007,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683,142. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day moving average is $163.09. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $126.68 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 42,919,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,721,657. The stock has a market cap of $216.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 54,337,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,383,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $16.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,919. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.75. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $230.09 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Fortinet stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,172,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,653. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.87. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

