Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as low as $3.65. Winland shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 4,200 shares changing hands.

Winland Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86.

Get Winland alerts:

Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.