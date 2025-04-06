Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.70 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 100.40 ($1.29). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 99.11 ($1.28), with a volume of 14,826 shares trading hands.

Kerry Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.71. The stock has a market cap of £16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Kerry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of €0.89 ($0.98) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is 3,147.52%.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

