Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.46. Medicure shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 5,100 shares changing hands.
Medicure Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.87.
About Medicure
Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.
