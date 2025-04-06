Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Now – April 6th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies known for their reliability, stability, and strong financial performance. These companies typically have a long track record of steady earnings and dividend payments, making them attractive investments for those seeking low-risk exposure and consistent returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,275. Karman has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $38.58.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $4.16. 42,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,973. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.68.

