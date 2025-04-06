25,765 Shares in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 916.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $26.52 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Core Bond ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.