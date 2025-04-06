25,765 Shares in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 916.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000.

NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $26.52 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.0884 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

