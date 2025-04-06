Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Trading Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 18,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Vital Energy Stock Down 7.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$14.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.86, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company holds interest in the Gull Lake and Pennant projects located in the SW Saskatchewan area; Sullivan Lake and Baxter Lake projects located in the East Central Alberta area; the Pembina property and the Ante Creek property located in the West Central Alberta area; and Lampman and Steelman projects located in the SE Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.