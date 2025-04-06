Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.0% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $422.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

