Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Down 14.2% – What’s Next?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.15. 1,145,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 525,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.10 million, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 4.95.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

