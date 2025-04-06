China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Shares Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.46. 430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

China Gas Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipelines, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

