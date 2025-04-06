iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Trek Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $507.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

