Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.65. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 96,969 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.62 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLIN

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 13.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 12.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLIN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.