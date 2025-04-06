High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.06 and traded as high as C$16.82. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$16.77, with a volume of 25,452 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$16.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HLF
High Liner Foods Stock Down 1.1 %
High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.30%.
Insider Activity at High Liner Foods
In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated sold 184,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$3,140,190.00. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than High Liner Foods
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.