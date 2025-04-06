High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.06 and traded as high as C$16.82. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$16.77, with a volume of 25,452 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$16.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLF

High Liner Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83. The stock has a market cap of C$351.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.30%.

Insider Activity at High Liner Foods

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated sold 184,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$3,140,190.00. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.