De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 106.99 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 119.50 ($1.54). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.42), with a volume of 585,666 shares changing hands.

De La Rue Stock Down 7.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £212.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61, a P/E/G ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,110.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.08.

De La Rue Company Profile

