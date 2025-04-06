Labor Smart (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Labor Smart shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 9,054,218 shares.

Labor Smart Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.47.

About Labor Smart

Labor Smart, Inc engages in providing temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

