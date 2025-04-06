Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 519.79 ($6.70) and traded as high as GBX 547 ($7.05). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 542.66 ($7.00), with a volume of 294,662,563 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PHNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 500 ($6.45) to GBX 565 ($7.29) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.38) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHNX

Phoenix Group Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32. The company has a market capitalization of £5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 531.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 519.79.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 45.40 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. On average, analysts expect that Phoenix Group Holdings plc will post 51.179941 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phoenix Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a GBX 27.35 ($0.35) dividend. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.65. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -101.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Andrew Briggs sold 151,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.50), for a total value of £882,230.52 ($1,137,628.01). Company insiders own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.

We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.