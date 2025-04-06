IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $51,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,349 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX opened at $393.73 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.50 and a 52-week high of $548.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $435.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.81. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.